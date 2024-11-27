CBS Sports Golazo Network to Air 16 Strykers Games in 2024-25

November 27, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) today announced it will return to CBS Sports Golazo Network throughout the 2024-25 campaign, with a total of 40 games scheduled to air exclusively on the 24-hour streaming channel. Featuring Mexican superstar Marco Fabián and a significantly upgraded roster from last season, the Empire Strykers will boast the largest presence, with all 12 of the club's home games and four away games being carried.

The Golazo Network brings viewers action from across the world, including UEFA club competitions and top leagues in Europe, South America, and Asia.

Indoor soccer fans in the U.S. and many other countries will be able to watch all 40 MASL games for free on CBSSports.com, on Paramount+, or on connected TVs, mobile devices and desktop computers via the CBS Sports app or Pluto TV. The eight Strykers away matches not streamed on the Golazo Network will be available at no charge on YouTube. Across both platforms, viewers can once again look forward to Christian "Filly" Filimon serving as play-by-play voice, Jonathan "the Doctor" Reimer as color analyst, and Amanda "the Panda" Filimon as sideline reporter.

The executive producer and director of Strykers matches, Mike Zepeda, was recently appointed live broadcast technical director for the entire MASL.

"I am honored to help lead our sport into a new era of growth and exposure," said Zepeda. "The partnership with CBS Sports Golazo Network provides a tremendous opportunity for me, but what's truly exciting are the potential implications for the Empire Strykers and the league as a whole. People who are new to indoor soccer tend to love the nonstop action, high scoring and riveting intensity. I have no doubt our presence on the Golazo Network will allow us to capture a whole new audience."

The sentiment was echoed by the MASL's president of media and communions, JP Dellacamera.

"We are very excited that CBS Sports Golazo Network will be the exclusive home to 40 live games this season," said Dellacamera. "We look forward to continuing to bring viewers the exciting, fast-paced sport of indoor soccer as we continue to grow the game and MASL brand."

The current schedule of MASL matches to air live on the Golazo Network is below. Changes may apply. YouTube is the league's English-language platform for all remaining fixtures.

The Empire Strykers kick off their 2024-25 campaign with a trip to Mexico and a clash with defending champion Chihuahua Savage on Friday, December 6. The team's home opener against Utica City FC, which will air live on the Golazo Network, is scheduled for Friday, December 13. Season tickets may be purchased here and single-game tickets here.

Current Schedule of 2024-25 MASL Games on CSB Sports Colazo Network

DATE VISITOR HOME

Sunday, December 1, 2024 St. Louis Kansas City

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Kansas City Milwaukee

Friday, December 13, 2024 Utica Empire

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Utica San Diego

Sunday, December 15, 2024 Dallas Kansas City

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Tacoma Empire

Friday, December 20, 2024 Baltimore Milwaukee

Friday, December 20, 2024 Tacoma San Diego

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Milwaukee Dallas

Saturday, December 28, 2024 St. Louis Kansas City

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Empire San Diego

Sunday, January 5, 2025 Tacoma Empire

Friday, January 10, 2025 Empire Kansas City

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Empire Dallas

Monday, January 13, 2025 St. Louis Empire

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Kansas City San Diego

Friday, January 17, 2025 Texas San Diego

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Tacoma Milwaukee

Monday, January 20, 2025 San Diego Empire

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Chihuahua Kansas City

Sunday, January 26, 2025 Tacoma Empire

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Baltimore Milwaukee

Sunday, February 2, 2025 Chihuahua Empire

Monday, February 3, 2025 Utica Dallas

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Chihuahua Empire

Friday, February 7, 2025 San Diego Kansas City

Sunday, February 16, 2025 Baltimore Empire

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Chihuahua Utica

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Milwaukee San Diego

Monday, February 24, 2025 Milwaukee Empire

Friday, February 28, 2025 Utica St Louis

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Utica Kansas City

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Texas Empire

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Empire San Diego

Monday, March 10, 2025 Tacoma Dallas

Friday, March 21, 2025 Baltimore Milwaukee

Sunday, March 23, 2025 San Diego Empire

Monday, March 24, 2025 St. Louis Dallas

Friday, March 28, 2025 Kansas City Utica

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Tacoma San Diego

