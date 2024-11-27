MASL to Air 40 Games on CBS Sports Golazo Network
November 27, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release
The Major Arena Soccer League is returning to CBS Sports Golazo Network for select games throughout the 2024-25 season.
CBS Sports Golazo Network, the 24-hour soccer streaming network, is scheduled to exclusively carry 40 games.
"We are very excited that CBS Sports Golazo Network will be the exclusive home to live 40 matches this season," said JP Dellacamera, president of media and communications. "We look forward to continuing to bring viewers the exciting, fast-paced sport of indoor soccer as we continue to grow the game and MASL brand."
CBS Sports Golazo Network is available free on connected TVs, mobile devices and desktop, including through the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, on CBSSports.com, as well as on Paramount+. The Network brings fans action from across the world, including UEFA club competitions and top leagues in Europe, South America and Asia.
The MASL first appeared on CBS Sports Golazo Network on Sunday, March 17, 2024 when the Empire Strykers hosted in-state rivals, the San Diego Sockers. The partnership continued throughout the remainder of the 2023-24 season including an exciting English language broadcast of the 2024 MASL Ron Newman Cup Finals live from Chihuahua, Mexico.
The current MASL schedule on CBS Sports Golazo Network is as follows, changes may apply.
DATE VISITOR HOME
Sunday, December 1, 2024 St. Louis Kansas City
Saturday, December 7, 2024 Kansas City Milwaukee
Friday, December 13, 2024 Utica Empire
Saturday, December 14, 2024 Utica San Diego
Sunday, December 15, 2024 Dallas Kansas City
Thursday, December 19, 2024 Tacoma Empire
Friday, December 20, 2024 Baltimore Milwaukee
Friday, December 20, 2024 Tacoma San Diego
Saturday, December 21, 2024 Milwaukee Dallas
Saturday, December 28, 2024 St. Louis Kansas City
Saturday, December 28, 2024 Empire San Diego
Sunday, January 5, 2025 Tacoma Empire
Friday, January 10, 2025 Empire Kansas City
Saturday, January 11, 2025 Empire Dallas
Monday, January 13, 2025 St. Louis Empire
Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Kansas City San Diego
Friday, January 17, 2025 Texas San Diego
Saturday, January 18, 2025 Tacoma Milwaukee
Monday, January 20, 2025 San Diego Empire
Saturday, January 25, 2025 Chihuahua Kansas City
Sunday, January 26, 2025 Tacoma Empire
Saturday, February 1, 2025 Baltimore Milwaukee
Sunday, February 2, 2025 Chihuahua Empire
Monday, February 3, 2025 Utica Dallas
Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Chihuahua Empire
Friday, February 7, 2025 San Diego Kansas City
Sunday, February 16, 2025 Baltimore Empire
Saturday, February 22, 2025 Chihuahua Utica
Saturday, February 22, 2025 Milwaukee San Diego
Monday, February 24, 2025 Milwaukee Empire
Friday, February 28, 2025 Utica St Louis
Saturday, March 1, 2025 Utica Kansas City
Sunday, March 2, 2025 Texas Empire
Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Empire San Diego
Monday, March 10, 2025 Tacoma Dallas
Friday, March 21, 2025 Baltimore Milwaukee
Sunday, March 23, 2025 San Diego Empire
Monday, March 24, 2025 St. Louis Dallas
Friday, March 28, 2025 Kansas City Utica
Sunday, March 30, 2025 Tacoma San Diego
