MASL to Air 40 Games on CBS Sports Golazo Network

The Major Arena Soccer League is returning to CBS Sports Golazo Network for select games throughout the 2024-25 season.

CBS Sports Golazo Network, the 24-hour soccer streaming network, is scheduled to exclusively carry 40 games.

"We are very excited that CBS Sports Golazo Network will be the exclusive home to live 40 matches this season," said JP Dellacamera, president of media and communications. "We look forward to continuing to bring viewers the exciting, fast-paced sport of indoor soccer as we continue to grow the game and MASL brand."

CBS Sports Golazo Network is available free on connected TVs, mobile devices and desktop, including through the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, on CBSSports.com, as well as on Paramount+. The Network brings fans action from across the world, including UEFA club competitions and top leagues in Europe, South America and Asia.

The MASL first appeared on CBS Sports Golazo Network on Sunday, March 17, 2024 when the Empire Strykers hosted in-state rivals, the San Diego Sockers. The partnership continued throughout the remainder of the 2023-24 season including an exciting English language broadcast of the 2024 MASL Ron Newman Cup Finals live from Chihuahua, Mexico.

The current MASL schedule on CBS Sports Golazo Network is as follows, changes may apply.

DATE VISITOR HOME

Sunday, December 1, 2024 St. Louis Kansas City

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Kansas City Milwaukee

Friday, December 13, 2024 Utica Empire

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Utica San Diego

Sunday, December 15, 2024 Dallas Kansas City

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Tacoma Empire

Friday, December 20, 2024 Baltimore Milwaukee

Friday, December 20, 2024 Tacoma San Diego

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Milwaukee Dallas

Saturday, December 28, 2024 St. Louis Kansas City

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Empire San Diego

Sunday, January 5, 2025 Tacoma Empire

Friday, January 10, 2025 Empire Kansas City

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Empire Dallas

Monday, January 13, 2025 St. Louis Empire

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Kansas City San Diego

Friday, January 17, 2025 Texas San Diego

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Tacoma Milwaukee

Monday, January 20, 2025 San Diego Empire

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Chihuahua Kansas City

Sunday, January 26, 2025 Tacoma Empire

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Baltimore Milwaukee

Sunday, February 2, 2025 Chihuahua Empire

Monday, February 3, 2025 Utica Dallas

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Chihuahua Empire

Friday, February 7, 2025 San Diego Kansas City

Sunday, February 16, 2025 Baltimore Empire

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Chihuahua Utica

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Milwaukee San Diego

Monday, February 24, 2025 Milwaukee Empire

Friday, February 28, 2025 Utica St Louis

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Utica Kansas City

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Texas Empire

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Empire San Diego

Monday, March 10, 2025 Tacoma Dallas

Friday, March 21, 2025 Baltimore Milwaukee

Sunday, March 23, 2025 San Diego Empire

Monday, March 24, 2025 St. Louis Dallas

Friday, March 28, 2025 Kansas City Utica

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Tacoma San Diego

