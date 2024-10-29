Catch the Range Riders at the Holiday Extravaganza

October 29, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier Range Riders News Release







Come see your Glacier Range Riders at Majestic Valley Arena over the weekend of November 8th to November 10th as it will be a great chance to get an early jump on your holiday shopping with mercantile items being available as well as information on season tickets.

Doors will be open from 1PM-7PM on Friday, November 8th, 10AM-6PM on Saturday, November 9th, and 10AM-4PM on Sunday, November 10th. Hope to see you there!

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from October 29, 2024

Catch the Range Riders at the Holiday Extravaganza - Glacier Range Riders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.