Casting Call: Ballers Looking for "Celebrity" Food Vendors

February 6, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







Vendors like Ice Cold Kenny and Mayor Mike have become a beloved staple of the Raimondi Park fan experience. Their presence not only serves a purpose providing refreshments for fans, but also creates excitement and fanfare around the Ballers community. For the 2025 season, we would like to expand our roster of "celebrity" food vendors at the ballpark. What Makes A Celebrity Food Vendor

Must have a cool name and catch phrase

Must have a "costume" or visual prop (Kenny's ice cold drink tray / Mike's special red striped vest)

Should have a developed character/backstory (to be completed in partnership with Ballers content team)

Ability to balance vending with crowd hype during games

Willingness and ability to exist outside of gameday on social media - creating content in partnership with Ballers content team

Oakland Ballers Are Casting Character-Driven Food Vendors

Were you put on this earth to perform (and also to bring adoring fans joy through tasty concessions)? If so, the Oakland Ballers might be the perfect venue for the world premiere of your next great character. You might be asking yourself - What place is there for a "performer" like me at a ballpark? We do things a little differently at Raimondi Park. We see vending as a form of performance art. A way to connect with fans, create engaging stories around the Ballers, and bring a unique fan experience that's part dinner theater, part WWE-inspired theatrics, and the most fun food service job you could dream of.

Our vision is to build out a cast of concessions vendors that, sure, are serving drinks or pretzels... or churros out in the stands... but also are riling up the crowd with home-spun chants, performing in hilarious skits between innings, and building a presence beyond game-day with consistent social posts. If you are interested in developing a concessions "character", being the center of attention, and winning the hearts of the Oakland fanbase, apply to be a Ballers vendor. The better and more engaged the character, the more fans invest back with tips. How To Apply

Send us an audition video of yourself "vending" a concession. It could be beer and sodas, peanuts and pretzels, churros, or coffee and hot chocolate. (You don't need the actual food - just pretend.) We also would like to know a little bit about your vending character - are you The Churro Champion, Hot Coco Love Supreme who brings hot chocolate to fans on cold summer nights and has a love-hate relationship with Ice Cold Kenny. It could be anything. We'd love to hear who you are, where you come from, why you like to vend at ballgames, any special info about yourself - do you have a special cheer or vending call (i.e. Kenny screams "ICE COOOOOLD!" and people know he's coming).

Mostly, we just want to get to know your personality. If you just have a seed of an idea for a character, try it out. We can help you develop it further.

Please only apply if you are available for the majority of the 48 Oakland Ballers home games for the 2025 season (or at least the Fri, Sat, and Sun) games.

Send your video to concessions@oaklandballers.com. Include your name, email, phone number, and a bit about yourself including relevant work experience (as a performer and/or in food service). Also, if you are comfortable with us posting your audition video on Oakland Ballers socials, please indicate that in your email. We would like to post some of the videos and see what our fans think.

