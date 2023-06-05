Carter Howell Earns Promotion, Player of the Month Honors

San Jose, CA - San Jose Giants outfielder Carter Howell was acknowledged by Minor League Baseball as the California League Player of the Month for his performance in the month of May. The Fargo, North Dakota native was promoted to High-A Eugene on May 30, but not before he left his mark in San Jose and the California League.

Howell, an non-drafted outfielder signed by the San Francisco Giants in 2022, was the Giants lead-off man for the first two months of the season prior to his promotion. In the month of May he batted .372/.454/.574 and led the league in average (.372), hits (35) and runs (31). He was second in total bases (54) and on-base percentage (.454) and third in OPS (1.028), while walking more times (14) than he struck out (13). He also had 11 multi-hit games and hit safely in 19 of 21 games (separate hitting streaks of nine and 10 games). Despite being promoted on May 30, Howell continues to lead the league in hits (60) and runs (44).

The San Jose Giants embark on a 6-game road trip to Visalia beginning tomorrow, June 6. The Giants return home to face their rivals from the south, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on June 13. For more information on single game tickets, ticket packages and group reservations for the season, visit sjgiants.com or call 408.297.1435.

