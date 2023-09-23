Cards Great Season and Playoff Run Ends in Arkansas

Despite pushing the Arkansas Travelers to the final game of the North Division Championship Series, the Springfield Cardinals great 2023 season and playoff run ended on Friday with a 14-1 win by Arkansas. The Travelers won the best-of-3 series, 2-games-to-1, and advance to play the Amarillo Sod Poodles in the Texas League Championship Series starting on Sunday in North Little Rock.

Springfield won its first 2nd Half North Division Title since 2012 to qualify for its first postseason appearance since 2016. After the Travs took Game 1 at Hammons Field last Tuesday, 3-1, the Cardinals battled out a must-win 6-4 victory in Arkansas on Thursday to force Friday's decisive third game of the series.

All fans who ordered tickets for the potential Game 1 of the Texas League Championship Series on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Hammons Field will receive a refund to their method of payment. If you are a RED Access Member, you can choose to either receive a refund or apply your Texas League Championship Series Game 1 ticket purchase to your 2024 Memberships.

If you are a Promo Club Member that has not picked up all of your items, or if you purchased a Theme Ticket and have not picked up your item, you may do so by Friday, Oct. 6 at the Front Office Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm. If you have any questions, please call the Front Office at (417) 863-0395.

Thank you to our RED Access Members, community partners, suite holders and all fans who supported the Springfield Cardinals during the 2023 season and postseason! We can't wait to see everyone on Opening Day of our 20th Year on Tuesday, April 9, 2024!

