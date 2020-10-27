Captains Promote Roth to Assistant GM, Name Maskey Director of Turf Management

(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains today announced two new changes to the team's front office staff. Kate Roth has been named the team's new Assistant General Manager, earning a promotion from her previous role as Director of Ticket Sales. Drew Maskey has been named the Captains' Director of Turf Management.

"In a year that has been incredibly challenging, it has been so fulfilling to watch Kate continue to develop into the leadership role she has earned," said Captains General Manager Jen Yorko. "Minor League Baseball executives are used to a normal work day of 'wearing a lot of hats,' but COVID-19 has certainly added to that and Kate has been able to take our challenges in stride and is deserving of this promotion."

The promotion makes Yorko and Roth the first all-female GM/AGM duo in Captains history. Midwest League officials believe they are likely the first all-female GM/AGM team in league history, as well.

Roth originally worked for the Captains as an Account Executive during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. After serving in the same role for Louisville City FC of the United Soccer League (USL), she returned to the Captains in 2019 as the team's Director of Ticket Sales. A native of Norwalk, OH, Roth graduated from Bowling Green State University in August of 2015, where she studied Sports Management and Marketing.

Maskey has 14 years of turf management experience and was most recently a member of the Cleveland Indians' grounds crew, where he proudly cut the outfield grass for the 2019 All Star Game.

Maskey began his career with the Indians in 2007, after graduating from North Olmsted High School where he first fell in love with grounds keeping. In 2012, Maskey moved to Arizona to work at Camelback Ranch, Spring Training home of the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. After three years, he was hired by Papago Sports Complex in Phoenix and was tasked with maintaining fields for the Kansas City Royals and the LG Twins of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO). Prior to his most recent stint with the Indians, Maskey served as the head groundskeeper for the Altoona Curve (Double-A; Pirates). He now lives in Cleveland with his wife and son.

