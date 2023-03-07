Capital Credit Union Claims Naming Rights for Slide at Neuroscience Group Field

March 7, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Capital Credit Union is the presenting sponsor of the new outfield slide that is the signature piece of the renovations at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The partnership between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Capital Credit Union is for the 30-foot slide that will be open to the public during Wisconsin Timber Rattlers games. The slide is located beyond the wall in left field as part of the new 360° concourse at the ballpark.

Capital Credit Union has been serving communities in Northeastern Wisconsin since 1927 with the mission of Doing the Right Thing one member, one employee and one experience at a time to strengthen the communities they serve.

"The Capital Credit Union family is really excited for this partnership with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. It's a partnership that not only aligns with our mission but our values as well," said Laurie Butz, President and CEO of Capital Credit Union. "Having fun is one of those values and having the opportunity to be a part of the main attraction to this renovation is very exciting. We can't wait to see the smiling faces and the added joy a day at the ballpark will be now when kids and adults alike take a ride down the Capital Credit Union Slide."

Fans of all ages will be able to take a trip down the slide for $2 per ride. Children ages 12 & under can have unlimited slides - and play all games in the Kids' Zone - if they purchase a wristband for $7 on the day of the game.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Capital Credit Union as the presenting sponsor of our new three-story slide in left field," said Ryan Moede, Vice President - Business Operations of the Timber Rattlers. "The new slide is the centerpiece of our 2023 renovation, and I'm eager to see all our fans go down the Capital Credit Union slide this year."

The Capital Credit Union Slide at Neuroscience Group Field was created as an homage to the slide at American Family Field, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers have been the parent club of the Timber Rattlers since the 2009 season.

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2023 season at Beloit on Friday, April 7. The home opener is set for Tuesday, April 11 against the Peoria Chiefs at 6:40pm.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2023 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from March 7, 2023

Capital Credit Union Claims Naming Rights for Slide at Neuroscience Group Field - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.