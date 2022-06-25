Canucks Sign Schmiemann to Two-Year AHL Contract

June 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed major junior free agent defenceman Quinn Schmiemann to a two-year AHL contract through the 2023-24 season. Schmiemann joins Abbotsford from the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League.

Schmiemann, 20, completed his overage major junior season with Kamloops in 2021-22, serving as the team's captain and leading the Blazers to their third consecutive British Columbia Division title. He also lead the team's defencemen in goals (14), assists (40), points (54) and penalty minutes (65) and was named to the WHL's B.C. Division Second All-Star Team. During the 2022 WHL Playoffs, he led all Kamloops players in assists (16) and ranked third in points (18) while skating in all 17 of the club's postseason games.

The 6-2, 200-pound defenceman skated in 201 regular season games during his major junior career, all of which he played for Kamloops. Schmiemann currently places 12th among all-time Blazers' defencemen in playoff points per-game (0.87), with the franchise record being held by Vancouver Canucks alumni, Garth Butcher (2.00).

"We are excited to have Quinn join our organization," said Abbotsford GM Ryan Johnson. "After a great junior career, we feel we are a great fit to help him succeed at the next level. We can't wait to get to work with him at development camp in a few weeks." Schmiemann will join current Abbotsford Canucks defenceman Alex Kannok Leipert and many other Canucks prospects at the camp being held at UBC from July 10-15.

A native of Wilcox, Saskatchewan, Schmiemann was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft as the team's sixth-round pick (182nd overall).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2022

Canucks Sign Schmiemann to Two-Year AHL Contract - Abbotsford Canucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.