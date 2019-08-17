'Canes Agree to Terms with Chase Priskie

August 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Chase Priskie on a two-year, entry-level contract. Priskie will earn $832,500 per season at the NHL level and $70,000 per season at the AHL level, and he will receive a signing bonus of $185,000.

"Chase was one of the best defensemen in college hockey last season," said Waddell. "We believe he has a bright future in the NHL, and we're thrilled that he has chosen to come to Carolina."

Priskie, 23, registered 39 points (17g, 22a) in 36 games with Quinnipiac last season. He led all NCAA Division I defensemen in goals, power-play goals (10) and game-winning goals (5), and was named a top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award in 2018-19. The 5'11", 192-pound blueliner recorded 116 points (39g, 77a) in 154 collegiate games over four seasons and served as Quinnipiac's captain in both 2017-18 and 2018-19. Priskie was named to the 2018-19 ECAC Hockey First Team and was named to the ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team during all four seasons of college. Among defensemen, Priskie ranks first in Quinnipiac program history in goals, second in points and third in assists. The Pembroke Pines, Fla., native was drafted by the Washington Capitals in the sixth round, 177th overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft.

The Hurricanes play their first exhibition game of the 2019 preseason at Tampa Bay on Sept. 17, and open their 2019-20 regular season against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 3 at PNC Arena. For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 17, 2019

'Canes Agree to Terms with Chase Priskie - Charlotte Checkers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.