Canadians Beyond the Nat Week January 25 - 29

January 18, 2021 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







The Vancouver Canadians are proud to announce that starting on Monday, January 25th will be the annual Beyond the Nat Week which will be benefitting the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation.

Throughout the week we will have the following initiatives benefitting the Foundation and the programs we support:

- Virtual Silent Auction

- Authentic Rawlings Jersey Sale

- 50/50 Raffle

- Direct Donations

- C's Branded Merchandise

- State of Franchise and Foundation updates

To conclude the week, we will share a Q&A with C's President Andy Dunn and Toronto Blue Jays President Emeritus Paul Beeston hosted by Sportsnet Blue Jays reporter Hazel Mae. Starting on Monday, January 18th fans can submit their questions for both Paul and Andy. Submissions will close on Thursday at Noon PST.

Starting Monday, January 25th at 11 a.m. PST the Beyond the Nat Virtual Silent Auction will be LIVE. All week long we will have updates at 11 a.m. including State of the Franchise and Foundation from C's Ownership Jake Kerr and Jeff Mooney.

