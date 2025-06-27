Canadian Slang vs CFL Players: 'Ya No, Forsure"
June 27, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
In this episode of Canadian Slang, CFL players try to break down the most confusing phrase in the country: "ya no, for sure." What does it actually mean? Let's find out.
Canadian Football League Stories from June 27, 2025
