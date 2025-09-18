Canadian Slang vs CFL Players: "Chirp"
Published on September 17, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
What does it mean to chirp? We put CFL players to the test with some classic Canadian slang-and their answers don't disappoint. From playful digs to funny guesses, watch how your favourite players handle this iconic phrase.
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from September 17, 2025
- Roughriders Sign 2025 Global Draft Selection Jesse Mirco - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Gettman Added to Practice Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Sign American Offensive Lineman Joey Lombard to Practice Roster - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.