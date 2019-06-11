Can-Am League Game Recaps

Ottawa 4, Quebec 2 - Box Score

The Ottawa Champions scored three runs in the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie and would go on to top Quebec by the score of 4-2.

After a scoreless first inning, Ottawa would jump out to a 1-0 lead in the second as CF Steve Brown came home to score on a groundout by 3B Jordan Caillouet. Quebec tied up the score at 1-1 in the following inning as DH Tyson Gillies brought SS Michael Baca home on a groundout. The Champions would then take the lead for good in the fifth as they plated the three runs via a sacrifice fly, a single and a bases loaded walk. The Capitales added a run in the eighth to cut the deficit to 4-2 but that is as close as they would get.

Ottawa starting pitcher Danny Garcia tossed six solid innings and earn the victory. The lefty gave up an earned run on four hits and struck out 10 batters. With the win, Garcia is now 2-1 on the year.

For Quebec in the losing effort, Gillies and 1B/LF Rian Kiniry each collected a hit and a run batted in.

Empire State Grays at Sussex County (Doubleheader - Postponed)

The doubleheader between the Empire State Grays and Sussex County was postponed. Both games will be made up with doubleheaders on Tuesday, July 2 and Wednesday, July 3. The twinbills will be scheduled for 5:05 PM.

