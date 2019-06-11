Can-Am League Game Recap

Rockland 10, Trois-Rivieres 1 - Box Score

It was all Rockland from the start as they scored seven runs over the first four innings and coasted from there to a 10-1 victory over Trois-Rivieres.

The Boulders banged out 12 hits in the contest and scored in every inning except the fifth and eighth. Rockland 3B John Brontsema led the way at the plate going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and an RBI. Boulders C Adam Ehrlich scored a run and drove in two in a 2-for-5 day while DH Blake Grant-Parks added a solo home run and SS Cito Culver collected a pair of hits.

Rockland starting pitcher Justin Valdespina allowed an earned run over five innings of work to notch his first victory of the season. Valdespina gave up three walks and three hits to go along with six strikeouts.

For Trois-Rivieres in the loss, C Anthony Hermelyn hit a solo home run to account for the team's only run.

