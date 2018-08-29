Can-Am League Game Recaps

Sussex County 10, New Jersey 2

After three scoreless innings to start off the contest, Sussex County got the offense going scoring 10 runs over the next five innings and cruising to a 10-2 win over New Jersey.

The Miners collected 11 hits as a team and was led by Mikey Reynolds who went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs. Nick Zaharion had a hit in four at-bats along with two runs scored and an RBI while Martin Figueroa scored a pair of runs and went 2-for-5. Breland Almadova also stole his 50th base of the season, which set a new league record for most stolen bases in a single season.

Sussex County starting pitcher Cory Jones tossed eight solid innings in achieving his league tying 11th win of the season. Jones allowed an earned run on five hits with three walks and a strikeout.

For the Jackals in defeat, Connor Hofmann had a 1-for-4 outing with a walk and an RBI.

Quebec 10, Ottawa 6

Quebec scored seven runs over the final two innings to overcome a 6-3 deficit and defeat Ottawa by a 10-6 final.

The Capitales had 16 hits in the contest with six batters having multi-hit games. Nick Van Stratten and Brad Antchak each had three hits and drove in a combined five runs while TJ White and Kalian Sams both scored a pair of runs and collected two hits. Yordan Manduley also chipped in a 1-for-4 night with two runs scored.

Quebec pitcher Bobby Blevins tossed two innings of relief and picked-up his first victory with the team. Blevins gave up two earned runs on three hits and struck out a batter.

For the Champions in the loss, Jordan Caillouet had a 1-for-4 game with a home run.

Rockland 0, Trois-Rivieres 0 (Suspended - Top 2/Rain)

The game between Rockland and Trois-Rivieres was suspended due to rain with the contest scoreless in the top of the second inning. The game will be completed on Thursday, August 30 beginning at 4:05 PM. The regularly scheduled game will follow the completion of the suspended game, and will be seven innings in length.

