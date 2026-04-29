California Legion Travels to Old Glory DC: Week 5 MLR 2026 Highlights

Published on April 29, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Old Glory DC YouTube Video







@LegionRugby travel to face @oldglorydcrugby for DC's Home Opener in Week 5 of MLR 2026







Major League Rugby Stories from April 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.