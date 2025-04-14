Calgary Surge Sign Hometown Talent Olumide Adelodun Ahead Of 2025 Season

April 14, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Calgary Surge News Release







The Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday that they have signed Olumide Adelodun, a 6-foot-5 guard from Calgary, Alberta, for the upcoming 2025 season.

The signing marks a special moment for the Surge organization, as Adelodun returns to his hometown to begin his professional basketball journey. A standout performer in the NCAA and U SPORTS, the 21-year-old brings athleticism, defensive versatility, and high-efficiency scoring to the Surge roster.

Adelodun recently completed a breakout year at Winona State University, where he averaged 13.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting nearly 40% from beyond the arc. He led the Warriors in rebounding and put up a season-high 23 points against Minnesota State. He is currently enrolled at Niagara University, where he is expected to take on a larger offensive role in the 2024 -25 season.

Before transferring to Winona State, Adelodun spent two seasons at Ohio University in the NCAA, developing his game and gaining valuable experience in a competitive Division I environment. His college career averages stand at 10.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

"Olumide is a player who's flown under the radar but is ready to make an immediate impact," said Surge General Manager Shane James. "He's an explosive athlete with a high motor, and his return to Calgary adds a meaningful connection to our community. We're excited to see him thrive in front of a hometown crowd."

Adelodun began his basketball journey at Bishop O'Byrne High School in Calgary, where he led the team in both scoring and rebounding during his senior year and earned a reputation as one of Alberta's top prospects. He's now set to be one of the youngest players on the Surge roster, bringing energy and a strong work ethic.

"I'm proud to represent my city and compete for Calgary," said Adelodun. "This is a full-circle moment for me, and I'm ready to show what I can do at the next level. Let's make this season one to remember."

The Calgary Surge will continue to announce player signings in the lead-up to the 2025 season, building anticipation for what promises to be another exciting summer of CEBL action.

Experience the excitement--Calgary Surge Home Opener tips off May 25. Tickets are on sale now at calgarysurge.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 14, 2025

Calgary Surge Sign Hometown Talent Olumide Adelodun Ahead Of 2025 Season - Calgary Surge

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.