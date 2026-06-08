Calgary Surge Relieve Huang of Duties

Published on June 8, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Calgary Surge News Release







The Calgary Surge have relieved Head Coach Perry Huang of his duties. The organization thanks Perry for his leadership and contributions and wishes him and his family the very best moving forward.

"Our organization remains focused on competing at the highest level and experiencing the success we're accustomed to," said Team President, Dylan Howe.

"We believe the change in direction allows us to move forward in pursuit of those goals." Information regarding coaching responsibilities will be communicated at a later date.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 8, 2026

Calgary Surge Relieve Huang of Duties - Calgary Surge

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