Calfee Park Announces Preliminary Summer Events Schedule

June 23, 2020 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Pulaski Yankees News Release





PULASKI, Va. - Following the Appalachian League's announcement regarding an indefinite delay to the 2020 season, Calfee Park Baseball, Inc. today released the following preliminary events schedule for the summer.

Event times will vary. Fans are encouraged to visit the Pulaski Yankees Facebook page for specific information about each event, including times and ticketing information. All tickets will be General Admission.

June 26: Frozen II Movie Night presented by Shelor Toyota

June 27-28: SWVA Elite youth baseball tournament

July 2-5: NET Elite youth baseball tournament

July 3: Independence Day fireworks celebration presented by A-1 Heating & Cooling

July 9-12: NET Elite youth baseball tournament

July 13-16: Radford Highlander youth baseball camp

July 17: Movie Night

July 19: First Responders Cookout and fireworks show presented by Shively Electric (open to the public)

July 23: Beach Bash w/ live music

July 30 - August 2: NET Elite youth baseball tournament

August 3-5: Impact Baseball youth tournament

August 7: Jared Stout concert

August 7-9: Radford Highlander team baseball camp

August 11-13: Virginia Cardinals youth baseball tournament

August 14-16: Dynamic Baseball youth tournament

August 15: Second Annual Pulaski Yankees 5K presented by Shelor Toyota

August 20: Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo w/ One Eyed Jack concert (open to the public)

August 21-23: Radford Highlander team baseball camp

August 28: Movie Night

August 29-30: Radford Highlander prospect camp

September 6-7: Radford Highlander prospect camp

September 12-13: NET Elite youth baseball tournament

September 19-20: SWVA Elite youth baseball tournament

October 3-4: SWVA Elite youth baseball tournament

Note: The event schedule is subject to change and additional events may be added.

