Calfee Park Announces Preliminary Summer Events Schedule
June 23, 2020 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Pulaski Yankees News Release
PULASKI, Va. - Following the Appalachian League's announcement regarding an indefinite delay to the 2020 season, Calfee Park Baseball, Inc. today released the following preliminary events schedule for the summer.
Event times will vary. Fans are encouraged to visit the Pulaski Yankees Facebook page for specific information about each event, including times and ticketing information. All tickets will be General Admission.
June 26: Frozen II Movie Night presented by Shelor Toyota
June 27-28: SWVA Elite youth baseball tournament
July 2-5: NET Elite youth baseball tournament
July 3: Independence Day fireworks celebration presented by A-1 Heating & Cooling
July 9-12: NET Elite youth baseball tournament
July 13-16: Radford Highlander youth baseball camp
July 17: Movie Night
July 19: First Responders Cookout and fireworks show presented by Shively Electric (open to the public)
July 23: Beach Bash w/ live music
July 30 - August 2: NET Elite youth baseball tournament
August 3-5: Impact Baseball youth tournament
August 7: Jared Stout concert
August 7-9: Radford Highlander team baseball camp
August 11-13: Virginia Cardinals youth baseball tournament
August 14-16: Dynamic Baseball youth tournament
August 15: Second Annual Pulaski Yankees 5K presented by Shelor Toyota
August 20: Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo w/ One Eyed Jack concert (open to the public)
August 21-23: Radford Highlander team baseball camp
August 28: Movie Night
August 29-30: Radford Highlander prospect camp
September 6-7: Radford Highlander prospect camp
September 12-13: NET Elite youth baseball tournament
September 19-20: SWVA Elite youth baseball tournament
October 3-4: SWVA Elite youth baseball tournament
Note: The event schedule is subject to change and additional events may be added.
