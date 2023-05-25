Caissie Leads Power Surge as Smokies Barrage Barons in Game Three Victory

KODAK, Tenn. - The offense erupted for the Smokies with five home runs on Thursday night in a 12-1 blowout win over the Barons.

The Smokies struck for three runs in the bottom of the third to start the scoring. Luis Vazquez hit an RBI double, Owen Caissie hit an RBI groundout, and Pablo Aliendo hit a run-scoring double to give them a 3-0 lead.

Birmingham cut into the deficit in the top of the fifth, when Xavier Fernandez led off the frame with a solo shot to right-center, making it a 3-1 game. However, the Smokies furiously came back for five runs on three home runs in the bottom half of the inning, as Vazquez hit a two-run blast, Caissie a solo homer, and Nelson Maldonado a two-run shot, extending the lead to 8-1.

Tennessee added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth, as Caissie hit another home run, this one a two-run shot and Pablo Aliendo followed it up with a solo long ball to make it an 11-1 affair. The extra run support was more than enough for starter Jordan Wicks, as he tossed six innings of one-run ball, striking out four and allowing just two hits in the process.

Andy Weber tacked on in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI single to bring home Zach Davis, stretching the Smokies lead to 12-1.The Tennessee relief corps held it down from there, as Luke Little, Hunter Bigge, and Carlos Guzman threw three scoreless frames to end the game.

The series continues tomorrow night (5/26) at 7:00 PM EST with a post game fireworks show.

