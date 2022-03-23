Bulls Still in Playoff Hunt

Pelham, Ala - The Birmingham Bulls (15-28-5-1) split a weekend series in the Crown Coliseum with the Fayetteville Marksmen this past weekend to remain in the SPHL playoff hunt. Birmingham fell on Friday night 4-3 after two late goals by the Marksmen to give them their 34th victory of the season. Birmingham came back strong on Saturday night with a 5-4 victory over the Marksmen, in a shootout with the game-winning goal coming from Jake Pappalardo, scoring the lone goal between both teams in the shootout.

Despite dropping the first of two games against the Fayetteville Marksmen last weekend, Birmingham remains in the playoff hunt behind the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Roanoke (20-23-3-4) won on Friday and Saturday night against the Macon Mayhem to hold steady with a nine point lead over the Bulls with just three weeks remaining in the regular season. The two teams will not see each other again over the final seven games.

Birmingham Remaining Schedule

March 25th: @Knoxville

March 26th: Knoxville

March 31st: Evansville

April 1st: @Macon

April 2nd: @Macon

April 8th: Huntsville

April 9th: Huntsville

Roanoke Remaining Schedule

March 25th: Huntsville

March 26th: Huntsville

April 1st: Knoxville

April 2nd: Knoxville

April 8th; @Fayetteville

April 9th: @Fayetteville

Star Wars Night

The Bulls will welcome the Knoxville Ice Bears to the Pelham Civic Complex on Saturday night, March 26th. Birmingham will be facing off against the Ice Bears for the 8th and final time this season. The Bulls will be hosting Star Wars Night with Star Wars replica jerseys that will be auctioned off to fans after the game. In addition to Star Wars Night, Birmingham will also be giving away free kids hats to the first 1,000 kids 14 & under to Kids Hat Giveaway Night, and will be hosting churches from all over the central Alabama area for church night!

