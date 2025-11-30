Buffalo Bandits vs. Georgia Swarm - Game Highlights
Published on November 30, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video
The Buffalo Bandits defeat the Georgia Swarm 15-11.
Check out the Buffalo Bandits Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from November 30, 2025
- Warriors Faceoff against Colorado Mammoth for Home Opener - Vancouver Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.