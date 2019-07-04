Bryant Flete Signed by Reds

Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners are pleased to announce that shortstop Bryant Flete has been signed by the Cincinnati Reds, making him the second player to sign with a major league organization this season and the 57th former Miner to be signed all-time as well as the first to join the Reds.

Coming to the Miners from the Chicago White Sox organization, where he spent time at both Double-A and Triple-A in 2018, the Cumairebo, Venezuela native began the season on the injured list, but once activated in late May, Flete proceeded to tear up the competition. Voted as the starting shortstop for the Frontier League all-star team, he batted .363 for Southern Illinois to lead the Frontier League as of July 4, while also ranking second in the circuit with 53 hits and leading the Miners with 30 runs scored in just 36 games played.

Flete also ranked atop the league with a .443 on-base percentage thanks to an additional 21 walks drawn, and added seven doubles, one home run and 11 RBIs while leading off for the club in every game that he was in the lineup.

"I couldn't be happier for Bryant," Miners manager Mike Pinto said. "He is a wonderful guy and we loved having him in our dugout and clubhouse- he was not only a great player, but he brought a great energy with him as well. His domination of the league had to be noticed and we are so happy for him. His will be impossible shoes to fill- other guys will need to step up for us now."

The Miners return to action tonight on the road, looking to make it back-to-back wins and a series split against the Freedom at UC Health Stadium at 5:35 p.m., with Austin Dubsky pitching for the Miners against Florence southpaw Mike Castellani on Independence Day.

