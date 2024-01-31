Brooklyn FC to Call Maimonides Park Home

Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Football Club today announced it has signed a multi-year agreement to play its home games at Maimonides Park, the longtime home of the New York Mets minor league affiliate Brooklyn Cyclones.

The news coincides with Brooklyn Football Club and United Soccer League (USL) agreeing to begin playing in the USL Championship, the highest level of competition in the USL, beginning in 2025.

"We are honored to welcome the Brooklyn Football Club to Maimonides Park," said Steve Cohen, Vice President of the Brooklyn Cyclones. "The fans of Brooklyn have long waited to have their own professional soccer franchise, and we look forward to being a warm and hospitable host for many years to come."

"Coney Island is one of the most iconic places in the world and it has played an important role in the landscape and culture of Brooklyn for many generations," said Matt Rizzetta, Chairman of North Sixth Group, principal owner of Brooklyn Football Club. "No city in the United States is built for professional soccer like Brooklyn, and what better place than Coney Island to call home."

"Brooklyn Football Club was founded to capture the essence of community in a way that only soccer can," said Mack Mansfield, CEO of Brooklyn Football Club. "We are excited to have found a home in Coney Island and to building a club from the ground up that represents the grit, passion and identity of Brooklyn."

"Brooklyn is a market with incredible potential and appeal across the world," said Justin Papadakis, Chief Operating Officer of United Soccer League. "We are thrilled that Brooklyn Football Club will be competing in the USL Championship and bringing excitement to soccer fans during a period of historic growth for US Soccer."

