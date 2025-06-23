Sports stats

CPL Forge FC

Brian Wright Scored His First CPL Hat Trick Last Night

June 23, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC YouTube Video


Last night Forge FC striker Brian Wright scored his first #CanPL hat trick with a fantastic first half against Valour

Here's a look at how he did it

Check out the Forge FC Statistics



Canadian Premier League Stories from June 23, 2025


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central