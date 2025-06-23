Brian Wright Scored His First CPL Hat Trick Last Night
June 23, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC YouTube Video
Last night Forge FC striker Brian Wright scored his first #CanPL hat trick with a fantastic first half against Valour
Here's a look at how he did it
Check out the Forge FC Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from June 23, 2025
