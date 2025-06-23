Brian Wright Scored His First CPL Hat Trick Last Night

June 23, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC YouTube Video







Last night Forge FC striker Brian Wright scored his first #CanPL hat trick with a fantastic first half against Valour

Here's a look at how he did it







