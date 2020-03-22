Braves Bookworms Reading Program from Home

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves have announced a new initiative for our Braves Bookworms Reading Program, to include all students who are currently being schooled at home. The program was created to encourage and enhance literacy among the youth of Central Mississippi. The program is entirely free for students, parents, and educators.

Braves Bookworms is designed to help promote a lifelong love of reading and baseball. All students from Pre-K through 8th grade are invited to participate.

Any student wanting to participate in the program may "Read Around the Bases," while parents initial beside each book read on the editable PDF Flyer or bookmark. Once the students complete their objectives from your parent or teacher, complete the flyer, which becomes a ticket voucher that may be exchanged for an actual ticket at the Trustmark Park for any 2020 home game. This home-based program is intended to encourage children to read while they are away from the classroom.

Just over 30,000 students signed up through their school this winter, rewarding them for reaching specific goals set by their teachers. M-Braves' mascots Trusty and Tommy Hawk, plus members of our front office staff, conducted 27 Braves Bookworm Kickoff Pep Rally at the school to encourage participation and communicate the importance of reading. All bookmarks sent to schools will also be honored for any 2020 home game.

