Bravehearts Surge Late, Top Bees for 3rd Straight Win

Worcester, MA - After relinquishing a five-run 6th-inning lead, the Worcester Bravehearts scored four runs in the bottom of the 8th to beat the New Britain Bees 11-8 at Fitton Field Sunday. The victory marks the third straight for Worcester.

The Bravehearts took an early 2-0 lead on a 1st-inning run-scoring single by Owen Pincince (New Haven), but New Britain tied the game in the 5th on a Freddy Forgione (SUNY Maritime) double.

'Hearts starter Nik Pavia (Franklin Pierce), left the game with two outs in the top of the 5th. The Bolton native surrendered two runs on six hits, walking three and striking out five. Canton's Andrew Middleton (UMass) then stranded the bases loaded with a strikeout to keep the score tied.

In the bottom of the 5th, Bravehearts leadoff hitter CJ Egrie (Holy Cross) singled, then scored when Cody Smith (Assumption) hit a ground ball down the left field line and raced around the bases for two-run home run. It marked just the second inside-the-park home run in Bravehearts history, and the first since Zach DeMattio (Wheaton) on June 26, 2021.

The Bravehearts tacked on when Pincince ran home on a wild pitch, then expanded the lead to five runs on Smith's 6th-inning RBI groundout and Matt Milone's sacrifice fly.

But New Britain responded with five runs of its own in the 7th and 8th, tying the game 7-7 before Worcester exploded for the game-winning rally in the bottom of the 8th.

After Egrie clocked a one-out triple to left-center field and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, Pincince and Dylan LaPointe (FAU) knocked RBI singles. The third wild pitch of the inning plated Pincince, and the 'Hearts carried an 11-7 lead into the 9th. There Hudson's Keegan Antelman (Bentley) surrendered an RBI single, but induced a game-ending flyout to nail down Worcester's third straight win.

Worcester caps a four-game home stand Tuesday, when they face the Futures League Road Warriors before a sellout crowd of children on the second of two Baseball In Education Days. First pitch is set for 10:30 a.m.

