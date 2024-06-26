Bravehearts, Starfires Halted Mid-Game by Rain

June 26, 2024 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL)

Worcester Bravehearts News Release







Worcester, MA - The Worcester Bravehearts led 1-0 over the Westfield Starfires in the bottom of the 3rd inning when the game was suspended due to rain at Fitton Field Wednesday. The contest will resume at a later date, with the bases loaded, nobody out, and Worcester's Joey Rubin at the plate in a 1-1 count.

Worcester took its 1-0 advantage in the 1st, when a Matt Milone (SUNY Maritime) sacrifice fly scored CJ Egrie (Holy Cross) from third. The RBI marked Milone's team-leading 17th of the season.

On the mound, Shrewsbury's Ben Griffith (Binghamton) tossed three scoreless innings. The right-hander allowed three hits and struck out four Westfield hitters.

Worcester loaded the bases in the 3rd when Nathan Samii (Middlebury) grounded a single to third, Franklin's Henry DiGiorgio walked, and Egrie reached first on a bunt hit. With Rubin at the plate in a 1-1 count, the game was suspended. It will resume at that spot as part of a doubleheader when Westfield returns to Worcester on July 12th and 13th. Wednesday's resumption will be completed as a nine-inning contest, and the regularly-scheduled game to follow will be seven innings.

Worcester's next game is Thursday against the Norwich Sea Unicorns. First pitch at Fitton Field is set for 6:30 p.m.

The following evening, on Friday, June 28, the Bravehearts host their annual Military Appreciation Night presented by Carr Financial Group at 6:30 p.m. at Fitton Field. All veterans and active military receive free admission.

• Discuss this story on the Futures Collegiate Baseball League message board...





Futures Collegiate Baseball League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.