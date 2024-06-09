Bravehearts, Silver Knights Split Sunday Doubleheader

June 9, 2024 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL)

Worcester Bravehearts News Release







Worcester, MA - A 4-2 Worcester Bravehearts win over the Nashua Silver Knights salvaged a split of an afternoon doubleheader at Fitton Field Sunday. Nashua won the first of the seven-inning contests, 11-2.

In the first game, a make-up of Thursday's rainout, Nashua (4-9) jumped on Worcester starter James Clark (Babson) early, plating a run in the 1st inning and two more in the 2nd. The Southborough native lasted three innings, surrendering three earned runs on four hits and a walk with a strikeout.

While the Silver Knights' offense pulled away, starter Andrew Chenevert (St. Anselm) shut the 'Hearts down. The righty tossed five shutout innings, surrendering just three hits. He struck out four. The only 'Hearts runs of the game came in the 6th inning, when Matt Milone (SUNY Maritime) singled home Owen Pincince (New Haven) and Cody Smith (Assumption). Nashua piled on to win by nine.

In Game 2, Worcester right-hander Ray McNaught (Quinnipiac), of East Bridgewater, escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the top of the 1st inning, then Milone cranked an RBI double to left-center to put the 'Hearts ahead. They doubled that lead in the 3rd when Dylan LaPointe (FAU) singled home Pincince.

The Silver Knights cut the lead to one run in the 4th inning, but CJ Egrie (Holy Cross) doubled to lead off the 5th, then scored when he stole third and Nashua's catcher sailed the throw into left field. In the 6th, Hingham's Timmy Wagner (Wheaton) tripled and scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-1 Bravehearts.

On the mound, McNaught, Newburyport's Owen Tahnk (Harvard), Aidan Greene (AIC), and Hopkinton's Josh Fischer (Wheaton) combined to pitch the first six innings without allowing an earned run. Joe Curreri (Hofstra), allowed a 7th-inning run, but ended the game with a strikeout to earn his first save.

Worcester (7-7) caps a five-game home stand Tuesday after a day off Monday. Gametime against the New Britain Bees is set for 10:30 a.m. on the third of three Baseball in Education Days at Fitton Field.

Futures Collegiate Baseball League Stories from June 9, 2024

