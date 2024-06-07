Bravehearts Pound out Season-High 16 Hits, Top Sea Unicorns

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Bravehearts opened a five-game home stand in style Friday, knocking a season-best 16 hits en route to a 10-7 win over the Norwich Sea Unicorns. Worcester designated hitter CJ Egrie (Holy Cross) led the way, going 5-for-5 to raise his season batting average to.462.

Matt Milone (SUNY Maritime) drove an RBI single and Holden's Cody Smith (Assumption) hit a run-scoring triple in the 1st inning to put the 'Hearts ahead 2-0, but Norwich tied the score 2-2 in the 2nd. But the Bravehearts responded immediately in the bottom half, taking the lead for good on a bases-loaded walk, a run-scoring wild pitch, and RBI singles from Owen Pincince (New Haven) and Smith.

In the bottom of the 4th, Worcester extended its lead when Dylan LaPointe (FAU) drove a two-run home run, off the back of the Fitton Field football video board. The long ball marked the first of the season for the Florida native, who hit three with the Owls during the spring season.

Worcester starter Brandon Stanley (SUNY Maritime) left the game after five innings. The right-hander allowed five hits and three earned runs, walking one and striking out five. Stanley earned the win to move to 2-0 on the season.

After Norwich drew within one run with a seventh-inning rally to make it 8-7 Bravehearts, Worcester extended the lead back to three when Egrie singled home Michael Brown (Hofstra) and scored on Milone's second RBI single. Hudson's Brady Stuart (Endicott) pitched two scoreless innings in his Bravehearts debut to nail down the save (1).

The Bravehearts return home tomorrow for game two of their five-game home stand. First pitch between the 'Hearts (4-6) and Futures League Road Warriors (3-3) is set for 6:30 at Fitton Field.

