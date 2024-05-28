Bravehearts Fall 3-2 to Road Warriors After Late Rally

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Bravehearts fell 3-2 in the team's first ever meeting with the Futures League Road Warriors Tuesday. Road Warriors second baseman Nick Pappas (Bentley) knocked a two-run single in the 9th inning to lift his team to victory.

The Tuesday morning contest, in front of 1,200 children from various Worcester County schools, was the first of the Bravehearts' three Baseball in Education days.

The 'Hearts struck first, when Max LeFrancois (Assumption) drilled a one-out single that plated Michael Brown (Hofstra). The RBI single was the first of three hits for the Worcester native, who has recorded multiple hits in each of the Bravehearts' first four games.

The Road Warriors tied the game in the top of the 6th inning, but Worcester regained the lead in the bottom half, when Matt Milone (SUNY Maritime) doubled and scored on an error.

Bravehearts starter Evan Remington (Assumption), an Oxford native, exited the game after six innings and a single run allowed. The right-hander struck out one batter and didn't issue a walk.

Two more scoreless innings followed, until the Road Warriors launched their 9th-inning offensive when two singles and a walk loaded the bases with no outs. After Worcester reliever Andrew Middleton (UMass) fired a strikeout, Pappas stepped up and sent a 3-1 pitch to left field for the go-ahead knock.

Worcester ultimately went scoreless in the ninth, resulting in a 3-2 final.

Road Warriors left-hander Matthew Doherty (Trinity) earned the win, allowing zero hits and one walk in just over one inning pitched. The losing pitcher was Middleton, who surrendered three hits and two runs across two innings.

Worcester (1-3) visits Brockton (1-2) Wednesday. The Bravehearts return to Fitton Field Thursday for a matchup against the New Britain Bees. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

