Botched Kickoff by the Ticats Leads to a Stampeders Touchdown: CFL

June 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Kelon Thomas recovers the second-half kickoff after Hamilton mishandles the ball, leading to a P.J. Walker touchdown on the ensuing drive that extends Calgary's lead.







