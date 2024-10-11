Bosse Field Set to Host HS Football Nights

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters in collaboration with Memorial High School and Castle High School are excited to invite all to next week's two-day high school football event at Bosse Field.

On Thursday, join us at Historic Bosse Field for an open house from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to walk on the field and see where the Tigers and Knights are set to clash on Friday Night.

From now until Tuesday, you can also reserve your spot at the Special Evening event on Thursday night with a ballpark picnic of burgers, hot dogs, mac & cheese, chips and soda/water all included in a $28 ticket. As a part of the evening, Memorial Head Coach John Hurley and Castle Head Coach Doug Hurt will sit down and discuss Friday night's contest and the significance to both programs.

This event will begin at 6:30 p.m. but attendees are encouraged to come for the open house and enjoy Bosse Field until food is served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for Thursday night's event can be purchased here.

On Friday, football returns to Bosse Field for the first time since 2011 as Memorial (7-0) and Castle (6-1) renew their rivalry inside Historic Bosse Field. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets for the game are going fast and a sellout is expected so grab your game tickets now.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

