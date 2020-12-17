Booyah Announce New Field Manager and Coaching Staff for 2021

ASHWAUBENON, Wis.-The Green Bay Booyah are pleased to announce the hiring of Tristan Toorie as the team's field manager as it enters the third season at Capital Credit Union Park in 2021. The team also announced the three coaches that will join Toorie in the dugout next summer.

"I am extremely excited to work with Tristan and the coaching staff we have assembled," said Vice President and General Manager, John Fanta. "Tristan's familiarity with the Northwoods League, his recruiting experience and proven track record, and tireless work ethic will be invaluable to our organization as we head into a new year."

Toorie is currently the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Anderson University, which competes in NCAA Division II as a member of the South Atlantic Conference. Before joining the Anderson University coaching staff, Toorie spent numerous seasons working at Division I programs throughout the country, building connections that will serve him well when recruiting the Booyah roster.

Prior to Anderson, Toorie served as the Erskine College recruiting coordinator and third base coach, as well as the hitting and catching coach, while helping lead the Flying Fleet to the South Region Tournament in 2019. Before Erskine, he served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at NCAA Division I Alcorn State where he worked with hitters, infielders and the defense. Prior to Alcorn State, he served as the defensive coordinator and coached the outfielders and hitters and Eastern Kentucky University, while also assisting with the recruiting efforts. He also has spent time at Presbyterian College where he coached hitters and catchers and coached first base.

Through his seven-year coaching career, Toorie has coached 34 student-athletes that have gone on to continue their career in professional baseball.

Prior to entering the collegiate ranks, Toorie spent two seasons with the Augusta Green Jackets, the Class A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. With the Green Jackets he assisted with pregame activities and also worked with the athletic training and strength and conditioning staffs.

Toorie is a graduate of Augusta State where he played first base. His coaching career began with the St. Cloud Rox in the Northwoods League where he served as first base coach, third base coach, and strength and conditioning coordinator over multiple season there. He currently resides in South Carolina.

Billy Henley

Joining Toorie in the dugout will be a familiar face to Booyah fans. Billy Henley will return for his third year serving as the hitting and third base coach for the Green Bay Booyah. Billy is in his second year as the recruiting coordinator at Andrew College (DI NCJAA). At Andrew he is responsible for the team's hitters and working with catchers and infielders, while overseeing recruiting efforts. Prior to Andrew, he was an assistant at Georgia State University in Atlanta. At Georgia State he served as the team's first base coach while also working with hitters and catchers. Henley also spent two years as the recruiting coordinator at Oglethorpe University, and three years as a varsity assistant at South Forsyth High School.

Connor Kelly

Connor Kelly will bring two years of professional experience to the Booyah as the team's new pitching coach in 2021. Kelly is currently in his third year as pitching coach at Lander University where his responsibilities include scheduling, creating analytics charts, and recruiting. His coaching experience has also included time as an Arizona Diamondbacks youth coach. After graduating from Desert Vista High School in Arizona, Kelly went on to play at Chandler Gilbert Community College and then received a scholarship to Central Michigan University, where he was a member of the 2014 Conference Championship team. He is no stranger to summer collegiate baseball as he played one season in the NECBL with the Ocean State Waves in Rhode Island and two years in the Northwoods League with the Kenosha Kingfish and Wisconsin Woodchucks. Upon conclusion of his collegiate career, Connor played professionally with the Garden City Wind (Pecos League 2016), Mustangs (Thoroughbred League 2017), Carina Red Sox (Australia 2017 winter), Joliet Slammers (Frontier League 2018), and Martinez Clippers (Pacific Association 2018).

Dylan Southerland

Dylan Southerland will join the Booyah for his first season as assistant coach in 2021. He is currently in his first season coaching at Anderson University, alongside Tristan Toorie. Prior to Anderson, Dylan spend two seasons at pitching coach at the high school level in South Carolina. Southerland pitched four years at Newberry College under PJ Zocchi, who is now the head coach at Anderson University. He is no stranger to summer baseball as he played two seasons for the High Point Thomasville HiToms in the Coastal Plain League. He is a native of Belton, South Carolina.

