Boo Bash Returns in 2021 to BayCare Ballpark

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Boo Bash is back at BayCare Ballpark! The 2021 edition of the free, family-friendly Halloween event is on Sunday, October 31st. BayCare Ballpark gates will be open from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. for children to trick-or-treat on the concourse.

Kids may gather candy and goodies from the tables of local businesses around the ballpark. There will also be festive photo ops and a kids' costume parade around the bases.

Businesses interested in being a vendor for this event may sign up for a table by October 28.

