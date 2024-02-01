Bobbleheads, Giveaways, Appearances Set for Trash Pandas Season

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas promotional calendar is filled with over 20 dates which feature promotional giveaways at the Pepsi Gates and special meet-and-greet opportunities during the games.

"The fans have spoken!" bellowed Ricky Fernandez, the Trash Pandas Director of Marketing & Promotions. "Our promotions are really all based on that feedback from our fans. This year's line-ups shows the range of the Trash Pandas brand, from our former players that are now in the big leagues, to some of our mascots, and our Lunaticos identity as well."

Eight premium giveaways highlight the 2024 promotional campaign including six bobbleheads featuring a mix of Trash Pandas players and mascots and two replica jerseys.

PREMIUM GIVEAWAYS

Giveaways are distributed upon Gate Openings 65 minutes prior to the first scheduled pitch, unless otherwise noted, and are subject to change. Items include:

Wednesday, April 10th - Ben Joyce Bobblehead - 1,500 fans by SportsMED

Tuesday, May 7th - Nolan Schanuel Bobblehead on Star WarsTM night - 1,500 fans 18+ by Bill Penney Toyota

Wednesday, June 5th - Sprocket Pencil Holder Bobblehead - 1,500 fans 18+ by Crestwood Medical Center

Sunday, June 23rd - Astronaut Racer "Mae" Bobblehead - 1,000 fans 17&U by Huntsville Compounding Pharmacy

Tuesday, August 6th - Trash Pandas Jersey - 1,000 fans 17&U by Nucor

Sunday, August 11th - Lunaticos Sugar Skull Bobblehead - 1,000 fans 17&U

Wednesday, August 28th - Trash Pandas Jersey - 1,500 fans 18+ by Inline Electric

Tuesday, September 3 - Kyren Paris Bobblehead - 1,500 fans 18+ by James Hardie

The full list of over 17 giveaway items including collectibles, every-day use, and attire is available at TPTix.com. Additional promotional items are guaranteed and included in Theme Ticket Packages that are listed at

TrashPandasBaseball.com/ThemeNights.

APPEARANCES

Toyota Field will welcome special guests throughout the season. Each appearance will feature the special guest participate in a pre-game on-field ceremony and a meet-and-greet session on the Bill Penney Toyota Concourse during the game. Currently scheduled appearances include:

Friday, May 24th - Princess Characters on Daddy-Daughter Princess Night

Thursday, June 6th - "Pete the Cat" Character at "Take Meow't to the Ballgame" Cat Night

Sunday, July 28th - Bluey Character Appearance

Thursday, August 29th - WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are the Double-A MiLB Affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The club begins the 2024 home campaign at Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama on Tuesday, April 9 against the Birmingham Barons presented by Booz Allen Hamilton. Single-Game Tickets, 20-Game Mini Plans, and Group Tickets & Hospitality Spaces for the 2024 season are on-sale now. Details are available at TrashPandasBaseball.com, by calling 256-325-1403 ext. 2, or e-mailing info@trashpandasbaseball.com.

