Blues Recall G Charlie Lindgren Under Emergency Conditions

May 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds goaltender Charlie Lindgren vs. the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds goaltender Charlie Lindgren vs. the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins(Springfield Thunderbirds)

ST LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled goaltender Charlie Lindgren from the team's AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, under emergency conditions.

Lindgren, 28, posted a 24-7-1 record along with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage in 34 games with the Thunderbirds during the regular season. He has also logged two wins in as many starts this postseason. The Lakeville, Minnesota, native also dressed in five games for the Blues this regular season, going 5-0-0 with a 1.22 goals-against average and a .958 save percentage.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2022

Blues Recall G Charlie Lindgren Under Emergency Conditions - Springfield Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.