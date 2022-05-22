Blues Recall G Charlie Lindgren Under Emergency Conditions
May 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
Springfield Thunderbirds goaltender Charlie Lindgren vs. the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
(Springfield Thunderbirds)
ST LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled goaltender Charlie Lindgren from the team's AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, under emergency conditions.
Lindgren, 28, posted a 24-7-1 record along with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage in 34 games with the Thunderbirds during the regular season. He has also logged two wins in as many starts this postseason. The Lakeville, Minnesota, native also dressed in five games for the Blues this regular season, going 5-0-0 with a 1.22 goals-against average and a .958 save percentage.
