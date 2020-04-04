Blue Wahoos to Offer Family Meal Kits

Pensacola, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are expanding their popular ballpark curbside pick-up food service to offer weekly family meal kits to purchase for the community in response to the COVID-19 Florida stay-at-home order. Each family meal kit will include five easy-to-prepare full meals with cooking instructions designed by executive chef Travis Wilson and a care package filled with grocery staples.

The initial meal package will include family-sized barbecue, grilled chicken, backyard picnic, classic spaghetti and meatballs, and seafood dinners. Each meal comes with a variety of sides and only requires re-heating to serve. The grocery package will include a selection of fresh fruit and vegetables, milk, eggs, bread, toilet paper, and napkins.

"We want to make it as safe and easy for our fans and our community to get the groceries and food they need," team president Jonathan Griffith said. "Getting groceries and meal prepping can be a hassle right now with long lines, low supplies, and the health risks of going to public stores. We want to take all the hassle out and provide groceries and easy-to-make meals safely to our fans through curbside delivery."

Each family meal kit is $150 (plus tax) and can be pre-ordered between 9:00 AM on Monday, April 6 and 3:00 PM on Tuesday, April 7 by calling (850) 934-8444 extension 451. A full menu is available at BlueWahoos.com.

Fans can also enjoy their favorite ballpark foods through the Blue Wahoos curbside pick-up service, offering individual meals for lunch (11:00 AM-2:00 PM) and both individual and family-sized meals for dinner (4:30-6:00 PM) each weekday. Orders are excepted by phone and email and WAITR delivery service is available. To view a full menu and find more information on ordering, fans should visit BlueWahoos.com.

