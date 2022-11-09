Blue Wahoos to Host Two Education Day Games in 2023

PENSACOLA, FL - For the first time in franchise history, the Blue Wahoos will host a pair of morning Education Day games during the 2023 season, offering an educational day at the ballpark to local students from schools across the Panhandle.

"We're very excited to pack Blue Wahoos Stadium with local students and provide a fun-filled and educational field trip experience for local schools at the ballpark," team president Jonathan Griffith said. "Our mission is to improve the quality of life in our community, and creating an enriching and enjoyable learning experience at our games for local students will be a fun new step towards that goal."

Pensacola's Education Day games will be held on Wednesday, April 19 against the Birmingham Barons and on Wednesday, May 3 against the Mississippi Braves. Both games will start at 11:00 AM with gates opening one hour prior to first pitch.

Tickets to each game are $16 per student and include the Blue Wahoos game, group seating in the seating bowl, educational activities throughout the event, and a ballpark meal for each attendee. Schools interested in reserving their spot can contact the Blue Wahoos at (850) 934-8444 or by email at Tickets@BlueWahoos.com

Season Ticket Members will have the exclusive opportunity to enjoy both games from the Hancock Whitney Club at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

