Blue Wahoos to Host Bark in the Park Movie Night on October 10

Pensacola, FL - What could make the Blue Wahoos five dollar Movie & Fireworks Nights even better? Dogs.

On Saturday, October 10, the Blue Wahoos will host their first Bark in the Park Movie Night at Blue Wahoos Stadium, inviting local families to enjoy a showing of Secret Life of Pets 2 on the videoboard at the ballpark alongside their furry friends. Tickets for humans are $5 and are available now at BlueWahoos.com. Admission for dogs is a $1 donation, paid at the gate and given to a local animal charity.

Gates will open at Blue Wahoos Stadium at 5:30 PM and the movie will begin at 6:30 PM. Following the movie, the Blue Wahoos will light up the Pensacola Bay sky with a fireworks show thanks to Harvesters Federal Credit Union. A 20-minute intermission will precede the fireworks show, allowing dog owners whose animals may be spooked by the fireworks to exit the stadium.

For the safety of all guests, all dogs must be on a leash for the entirety of the show.

Guests (and dogs) will have the opportunity to sit on the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium to watch the movie on the stadium's videoboard. No group larger than 10 people will be permitted to sit together and all separate groups will be required to sit a minimum of six feet apart in accordance with local and state physical distancing guidelines. Masks are required in the ballpark, but can be removed when eating or drinking and when sitting to enjoy the movie with proper social distancing maintained. The stadium's stands will also be open for seating.

Grab-and-go style concessions will be available during the event at multiple points throughout the stadium. No chairs or outside food or drink will be permitted. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket for their group to sit on.

Guest safety remains top priority for the team. All Blue Wahoos staff are required to wear face masks while on ballpark property, and all staff members have their temperature taken daily before being admitted to the stadium. Staff will be in place throughout the event to ensure guests practice physical distancing while enjoying the movie.

