Blue Wahoos Stadium to Introduce Concessions Storefronts in 2019

Pensacola, FL - Brand new looks and brand new flavors will be available to fans at Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2019. The concession stands at Pensacola's ballpark will undergo significant renovations for the 2019 season, transitioning from traditional concession stands into themed restaurant storefronts and serving new signature food items. Blue Wahoos Stadium will have four remodeled concession storefronts: a 1950's trolley-themed diner, a coastal kitchen, a Spanish Cantina, and an English pub.

"The Blue Wahoos are always looking for ways to make our game days even better for our fans," Georgia Barrett of the Blue Wahoos Catering Department said of the remodel. "We're excited to reinvent our concessions offerings in 2019 to offer a brand new experience and delicious new menu items to fans."

Each new storefront will be extensively decorated and will have unique signature food items matching its theme. The trolley-themed 1950's diner will feature décor highlighting the role of different modes of transportation in Pensacola's history and serve specialty hot dogs, cheeseburgers, and a variety of flavors of milkshakes. The coastal kitchen storefront will be designed as a fisherman's wharf and serve seafood, fish tacos, alligator bites, seafood nachos, and other favorites from the sea. At the adobe-walled Spanish cantina, fans will enjoy traditional Spanish and Mexican food including taco flights, Cuban sandwiches, quesadillas, and nachos. Lastly, the English pub will be the place to go for traditional pub fare, fish and chips, grilled cheese hot dogs, and local beers.

The Blue Wahoos solicited names from local fans for each of the storefronts on their website and social media accounts and received over 500 name submissions. Fans will have the opportunity to vote to select the official names for the storefront's through the Pensacola News Journal starting on January 18.

The finalists for each storefront are:

Trolley Diner Coastal Kitchen Spanish Cantina English Pub

Admiral Jack's The Rally Fish De Luna's Fish and Hits

Grand Slam Station Hook, Line & Sinker Kazoo's Cocina Fowl and Fare

Emerald Coach Ono's Casa de Kazoo The Rusty Anchor

The Wheelhouse High Tide Cantina Bay Oak and Ash

Bayside Diner The Reef Mujoles (Mullets) Ye Olde Slider

