Blue Wahoos Stadium to Host July 4th Celebration

Pensacola, FL - The annual Independence Day celebration at Blue Wahoos Stadium will return in 2020 bigger than ever before with the addition of a Movie Night to complement the area's largest fireworks show. In partnership with Hancock-Whitney Bank, Covenant Care, and Cat Country 98.7 FM, the team will show the American baseball classic film The Sandlot on the ballpark's video board prior to a massive fireworks show on Saturday, July 4th.

The movie is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM with fireworks following immediately after. Gates at the stadium will open at 5:30 PM.

General admission tickets are now on sale for $10 at BlueWahoos.com and the stadium box office and include both the movie and fireworks. A limited number of tickets will be sold to ensure proper physical distancing can be safely maintained throughout the event, and guests are encouraged to secure their tickets in advance as a sell-out is anticipated.

Guests will be welcome to sit in the stands at the ballpark to enjoy the movie and fireworks or on the field itself. Fans may bring blankets and pillows for their comfort, but chairs, strollers, and wagons are not permitted inside the ballpark. Concessions will be available throughout the stadium.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many annual 4th of July celebrations have been canceled across the Panhandle. The spaciousness of Blue Wahoos Stadium and success of weekly Movie & Fireworks Nights at the ballpark created the opportunity for the team to provide the event for guests and fans in 2020.

"As soon as we knew that other annual shows would be unable to be held, we jumped on doing this for the community," said Blue Wahoos president Jonathan Griffith. "We're very excited and proud to be able to provide this for Pensacola and all of the out-of-town guests who will be visiting on the Fourth of July. This meets our mission statement to improve the quality of life in our community. We know how important, how meaningful, and how traditional a Fourth of July celebration has been in downtown Pensacola and we are glad to be able to provide one for the community."

In addition to the movie and fireworks, several exclusive dining options are available for guests. An upscale experience featuring a surf-and-turf menu prepared by Blue Wahoos executive chef Travis Wilson will be held in the Hancock-Whitney Club overlooking the bay. Tickers are available for $55 and include admission, the meal, and non-alcoholic beverages.

Fans can also enjoy an All-American buffet experience at the stadium's Winn-Dixie Party Deck featuring hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit, and other items along with non-alcoholic beverages for $35.

Tickets to both exclusive dining experience must be purchased in advance and are available alongside general admission tickets at BlueWahoos.com.

Guest safety remains a top priority. All Blue Wahoos staff are required to wear face masks and gloves while on ballpark property, and all staff members have their temperature taken daily before being admitted to the stadium. Staff will be in place throughout the event to ensure guests practice physical distancing while enjoying the movie and fireworks.

