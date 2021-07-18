Blue Wahoos Shine on Defense, But Fall Short Offensively in Loss to Chattanooga
July 18, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
Infielders Devin Hairston and Connor Justus wowed the Pensacola crowd on Sunday afternoon, each making a trio of stellar defensive plays in the early innings of Sunday's game against Chattanooga, but Pensacola's offense fell short again in a 3-1 loss to the Lookouts.
While the team turned in a collection of tremendous defensive plays behind a strong start from Jeff Lindgren (L, 3-6, 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 K), the story remained Pensacola's lack of offense. The Lookouts pitching staff, fronted by starter Graham Ashcraft (W, 4-1, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 5 K), held Pensacola scoreless until the ninth inning.
Over the past two weeks, a period during which the Blue Wahoos have fallen from first to third place in the Double-A South, the Blue Wahoos have hit a league-low .197. Those struggles continued Sunday, as the Blue Wahoos were out-hit by Chattanooga for the third consecutive game and left nine runners on-base.
Pensacola's lone run came in the ninth inning thanks to outfielder J.D. Orr, who doubled home Hairston, who had reached on a fielder's choice. Orr joined Pensacola on Tuesday from A-Jupiter and continued to be a bright spot offensively for the Blue Wahoos, going 2-4 on Sunday and raising his batting average in his first week at the Double-A level to .350.
On the mound for Pensacola, Lindgren provided 5.0 strong innings, allowing a pair of runs on five hits. A bullpen combination of Andrew McInvale (1.0 IP, 2 K), Josh Roberson (1.0 IP), Andrew Nardi (1.0 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, K), and Alberto Guerrero (1.0 IP, K) combined to throw four innings of relief without allowing an earned run to keep the score close.
After a day off on Monday, the Blue Wahoos will head on the road to Montgomery to play the Biscuits (33-29). LHP Will Stewart (3-5, 4.52 ERA) projects to start the series opener for Pensacola on Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM CT.
Images from this story
|
Pensacola Blue Wahoos infielder Devin Hairston
|
Pensacola Blue Wahoos infielder Connor Justus
|
Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Jeff Lindgren
|
Pensacola Blue Wahoos outfielder J.D. Orr
• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...
Double-A South League Stories from July 18, 2021
- Blue Wahoos Shine on Defense, But Fall Short Offensively in Loss to Chattanooga - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Trash Pandas Split Twin Bill in Birmingham - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Shuckers Fall in Game One of Doubleheader, Second Game Suspended - Biloxi Shuckers
- Biscuits Clip Shuckers, 2-1 - Montgomery Biscuits
- Maldonado's Seventh Inning Blast the Difference in Sunday Win - Tennessee Smokies
- Smokies' Three Homers Down M-Braves in Sunday's Series Finale - Mississippi Braves
- Sunday, July 18 at Tennessee Smokies: 1:00 PM CT: Smokies Stadium - Mississippi Braves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stories
- Blue Wahoos Shine on Defense, But Fall Short Offensively in Loss to Chattanooga
- McCambley Shines, But Wahoos Fall Late to Chattanooga
- Eder Strong But Wahoos Fall 4-0
- Cribbs Delievers in the Clutch; Wahoos Walk-Off Lookouts 2-1
- Pensacola's Offense Sputters; Lookouts Even Series with 5-1 Win