Blue Wahoos Shine on Defense, But Fall Short Offensively in Loss to Chattanooga

Pensacola Blue Wahoos outfielder J.D. Orr

Infielders Devin Hairston and Connor Justus wowed the Pensacola crowd on Sunday afternoon, each making a trio of stellar defensive plays in the early innings of Sunday's game against Chattanooga, but Pensacola's offense fell short again in a 3-1 loss to the Lookouts.

While the team turned in a collection of tremendous defensive plays behind a strong start from Jeff Lindgren (L, 3-6, 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 K), the story remained Pensacola's lack of offense. The Lookouts pitching staff, fronted by starter Graham Ashcraft (W, 4-1, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 5 K), held Pensacola scoreless until the ninth inning.

Over the past two weeks, a period during which the Blue Wahoos have fallen from first to third place in the Double-A South, the Blue Wahoos have hit a league-low .197. Those struggles continued Sunday, as the Blue Wahoos were out-hit by Chattanooga for the third consecutive game and left nine runners on-base.

Pensacola's lone run came in the ninth inning thanks to outfielder J.D. Orr, who doubled home Hairston, who had reached on a fielder's choice. Orr joined Pensacola on Tuesday from A-Jupiter and continued to be a bright spot offensively for the Blue Wahoos, going 2-4 on Sunday and raising his batting average in his first week at the Double-A level to .350.

On the mound for Pensacola, Lindgren provided 5.0 strong innings, allowing a pair of runs on five hits. A bullpen combination of Andrew McInvale (1.0 IP, 2 K), Josh Roberson (1.0 IP), Andrew Nardi (1.0 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, K), and Alberto Guerrero (1.0 IP, K) combined to throw four innings of relief without allowing an earned run to keep the score close.

After a day off on Monday, the Blue Wahoos will head on the road to Montgomery to play the Biscuits (33-29). LHP Will Stewart (3-5, 4.52 ERA) projects to start the series opener for Pensacola on Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM CT.

