Blue Wahoos Join with Bread and Table Club to Host Return to Baseball Dinner
March 23, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Blue Wahoos and Bread And Table Club will host a Return To Baseball Dinner at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday, April 17th featuring a traveling food tour, great drinks, and on-field batting practice for guests. A portion of every ticket sale from the event will be donated to Feeding The Gulf Coast's Backpack Program, a charitable endeavor that helps provide local children in need with nutritious easy-to-prepare food in their homes.
The Return To Baseball Dinner will begin at 5:00 PM and run until 8:00 PM. Throughout the event, guests will have access to multiple food stations serving gourmet baseball-themed foods with accompanying paired beverages including craft beers, wines, and spirits. Guests will also have the opportunity to take batting practice on the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium and participate in other baseball-themed on-field activities.
Food offerings at the event will include:
Trio of Croquettes: Buffalo Chicken, Smoked Mullet Dip, and Garlic Roasted Cauliflower
Three Dog's Night Specialty Hot Dogs: Tropical 'Lil Kahuna' Dog, Fan Favorite "Heater Dog", and "Poutine Dog"
Philly Cheesesteak Croustades
Chef's Bacon-Crusted Shrimp over Grit Cake
Bananas Foster Cannolis
Tickets to the event are $99 (plus taxes and fees) and include food, paired drinks, and on-field activities. 10% of each ticket sale will be donated to Feeding The Gulf Coast's Backpack Program.
For the safety of guests and staff, masks are required at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Masks may be removed when guests are eating or drinking.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...
Double-A South League Stories from March 23, 2021
- Blue Wahoos Join with Bread and Table Club to Host Return to Baseball Dinner - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stories
- Blue Wahoos Join with Bread and Table Club to Host Return to Baseball Dinner
- Movie & Fireworks Nights Return to Blue Wahoos Stadium on April 16
- High School Baseball Returns to Blue Wahoos Stadium in March
- Blue Wahoos Announce 2021 Schedule
- Pensacola Blue Wahoos Sign Professional Development License with Miami Marlins