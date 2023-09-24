Blue Wahoos Face the Smokies in the Southern League Championship Series

It all comes down to this - a championship rematch as the Blue Wahoos try to win back-to-back titles.

It's a rematch.

The best-of-three Southern League Championship Series against the Tennessee Smokies, Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, begins Sunday afternoon on the road in Tennessee.

Game Two will be at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Tuesday at 6:05. Every ticket is the same price, includes a hot dog, chips and a drink, and dogs are invited! We've also opened up our group areas, so bring some friends or coworkers along.

If necessary, Game Three will be played at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Wednesday the 27th.

Follow along on Sunday afternoon with our broadcast at bluewahoos.com, the MiLB app or MiLB.tv. And make sure you're at the ballpark next week to support the Blue Wahoos in their quest to win back-to-back Southern League Championships!

