Blue Wahoos Announce 2021 Theme Nights Schedule

PENSACOLA, FL - The reigning champions of the prestigious Golden Bobblehead for Best Overall Promotion will welcome fans back to the Wahoos Life at Blue Wahoos Stadium two weeks from today! The Wahoos Life wouldn't be complete without an exciting slate of theme nights, promotions, and giveaways, which the team announced on Tuesday for the upcoming season.

Saturday, May 15- Halfway to Halloween

After nine perfect years at Blue Wahoos Stadium, fans in Pensacola will finally have something to 'boo' on Saturday, May 15 as the team celebrates Halfway to Halloween at the ballpark. Fans are encouraged to dress as a ghost and direct their BOOS! at the opposing team while the team hosts trick-or-treating at spooky stations throughout the stadium. Don't want to dress as a ghost? No problem! All spooky costumes are eligible to compete in the ballpark-wide costume contest!

Need an idea for a scary costume? Try being a werewolf, or a vampire, or a runaway barge!

Saturday, May 22- Mediocre Hero Night

Look in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's...a lumpy, out-of-shape middle-aged man wearing swim goggles and using a bathing towel as a cape?

Due to copyright issues, we can't celebrate heroes of the 'super' kind this year at the ballpark. Instead, we'll celebrate the hero wannabe in all of us on Mediocre Hero Night. Join us at the ballpark to celebrate the most mediocre heroes like "Pitch Clock Operator Lady", "Extra-Innings-Runner-Who-Starts-The-Inning-On-Second-Base Man", and the cause of the night, "Uptight Trademark-Enforcer Guy", at this festival of unnecessary heroes and heroines. Don your tights, dream up the most useless superpower, and head to the ballpark to compete to win an exceedingly not-so-grand prize as the most mediocre hero of the night!

Wednesday, June 2- School's Out Summer Bash

SCHOOOOOL'S OUT FOR SUMMER! SCHOOOOL'S OUT FOREVER! Drop your backpacks, log out of virtual classes, and join us at the ballpark for the School's Out Summer Bash with post-game fireworks.

Alternate promotion: Three-Mile Bridge Re-Opening Celebration. We'd plan a huge re-opening ceremony for the Pensacola Bay Bridge, but we've already had to reschedule this theme night twice and we're not willing to get our hearts broken again. If the bridge is open by this game, our broadcaster Chris Garagiola has pledged that he will walk from the ballpark to Gulf Breeze and back before the game.

Wednesday, June 16- Treasure Island

Arrr, fire the cannons! Wait? We can't? Because the cannon was stolen from Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2018?

Well, we're holding a Treasure Island Night anyways! Join us at the ballpark for the triumphant return of the Blue Wahoos Pirate and a night of treasure hunts, peg legs, hook hands, and rum!

And, seriously, if you have our cannon. Bring it back. No questions asked.

Saturday, June 19- Negro Leagues Celebration

On Juneteenth 2021, the Pensacola Seagulls of the Negro Leagues will take the field once more in Pensacola as the community comes together to honor the legacy and impact of the Negro Leagues and its athletes on the game of baseball. Following the game, the team's game-worn Seagulls jerseys will be auctioned off to fans to benefit local youth sports organizations in underserved communities.

Wednesday, June 30- Paw Patrol Night, First Responders Night, Bark in the Park

"Cool! Paw Patrol! Cool! I like it when they rescue and be heroes!" - A direct quote from my seven-year-old nephew when I showed him a picture of our Paw Patrol uniforms for Paw Patrol Night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. If they're seven-year-old approved, you know they're good. This three-for-the-price-of-one theme night will feature the team taking the field in specialty Paw Patrol jerseys, Bark in the Park, and a celebration of Pensacola's First Responders in a fun-filled night for children, families, and canine friends alike.

Sunday, July 4- Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks! Fireworks! And more fireworks! We're celebrating the Fourth of July for an entire week with fireworks on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Blue Wahoos Stadium! The celebration will culminate on Sunday, July 4th with a post-game ballpark event featuring our longest fireworks spectacular of the year!

Wednesday, July 14- Mardi Gras Night

The world's largest (we think) Shopping Cart Mardi Gras Parade returns to Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2021. Mardi Gras Night at the ballpark will have it all: beads, baseball, beads, moon pies, and beads! Come in costume, bring the krewe, and enjoy a night on Bourbon Street at the ballpark.

Also, there will be beads.

Wednesday, July 28- Usher Games

While Pensacola's bid to host the 2021 Summer Olympics wasn't accepted, the team will host a Summer Games of their own at Blue Wahoos stadium at the 2021 Usher Games. Cheer on your section's usher as they participate in a grueling and ridiculous game-long competition to take home the gold medal and the title of ultimate usher.

Wednesday, August 11- Festival of Crabzilla

The Chicago White Sox shorts ensemble. The Pittsburgh Pirates yellows with the striped box hats. The if-every-color-of-the-rainbow-was-another-shade-of-orange Houston Astros tops with the numbered pants. The Pensacola Crabzillas.

The Worst Uniforms in Baseball History list will have a new addition in 2021 as the Pensacola Crabzillas take the field in head-to-toe eyesore orange uniforms. Do the pants have a gigantic cartoon crab going down the legs? I can't tell you yet. Are the crab's eyes directly on the butt of the pants? Yes.

Come hungry to celebrate the monstrosity that is Crabzilla at the Festival of Crabzilla as we honor the behemoth sandwich cooked up by ballpark chef Travis Wilson that took home the country's Best New Food Item in 2019 from Ballpark Digest and watch the team take the field in hopefully-one-time-only Crabzillas uniforms.

Wednesday, August 18- Bob Ross Night

Get ready to do a fantastic little painting at Bob Ross Night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Be one of the first fans through the gate to receive a blank canvas and water color palette and follow along throughout the game as the painting legend gives a full painting instruction on the videoboard between innings! At the end of the game, fans will have the opportunity to enter their painting to be crowned best-in-show and be displayed in an in-stadium art gallery for the remainder of the homestand.

Wednesday, September 8- College Football Bash

Celebrate the return of the University of West Florida Argonauts, the reigning Division-II National Champions, to the gridiron at the College Football Bash on their home turf at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The Wahoos Life will return to Blue Wahoos Stadium on Tuesday, May 11 when the team takes on the Birmingham Barons at their home opener. Season Memberships, mini plans, and group outings are available now at BlueWahoos.com, the stadium box office, and by calling 850-934-8444. Single Game Tickets will be available online and in-person on Wednesday, April 28 beginning at 10:00 AM.

