Blue Wahoos Announce 2021 Daily Promotions

April 14, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - With the 2021 season fast-approaching, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced their 2021 weekly promotional calendar on Wednesday, bringing an action-packed schedule of affordable, family fun to Blue Wahoos Stadium throughout the upcoming season featuring returning fan-favorite events and exciting new theme nights.

Every Tuesday home game will be a Taste of Pensacola Tuesday in 2021, adding a local flair to the team's popular Fat Tuesday promotion. For just $24, fans will receive a ticket to the Winn-Dixie Party Deck, a ballpark buffet dinner featuring samples from local Pensacola restaurants, unlimited water and soda, and an exclusive Blue Wahoos hat.

Fans will have the opportunity to win big each Winning Wednesday in 2021. Over the course of the season, the Blue Wahoos will give away $10,000 to lucky fans with a minimum of $1,000 on the line each Wednesday. Each week, any money not won the previous Wednesday will be added to the pot, creating the potential for a massive payday! All fans (18+) in attendance will be eligible to register for the chance to participate and win.

The Blue Wahoos have doubled the fun on Thursdays! Every Thursday home game will feature Mullet Thursday as well as the fan-favorite Thirsty Thursday. The team will take the field as their alter ego the "Pensacola Mullets" each Thursday at Blue Wahoos Stadium with popular Thirsty Thursday drink specials returning including $2 draft beer and two-for-one 16 oz. domestic beer.

Giveaway Friday will return to the ballpark in 2021. Each Friday, the first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive an exclusive giveaway item.

Each Saturday will once again be a Fireworks Saturday featuring a post-game fireworks spectacular over Pensacola Bay! In addition to their 10 Saturday fireworks shows, the team will also light up the sky for five mid-week firework shows and each day of the 4th of July Weekend for a total of 17 fireworks shows in 2021!

Each Sunday at the ballpark will be Military Family Sunday thanks to WKRG and Covenant Care. Active or retired military members will receive a discount at the box office with valid I.D. and military families will be honored and recognized each week. Post-game kids run the bases and family toss in the outfield will also return.

Full Season Memberships and Mini Plan packages are on-sale now at the box office at Blue Wahoos Stadium and online at BlueWahoos.com. Single Game Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on April 28. The Blue Wahoos will host their home opener on Tuesday, May 11th against the Birmingham Barons at 6:35 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from April 14, 2021

Blue Wahoos Announce 2021 Daily Promotions - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.