Blue Wahoos and Studer Family of Companies to Host 2022 Job Fair on January 25

Pensacola, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Studer Family of Companies will host their annual Job Fair on Tuesday, January 25 to hire seasonal staff for the 2022 Blue Wahoos baseball season as well as positions within the Studer Family of Companies. The event will take place from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Interviews will be held on-site and candidates are encourage to bring a resume and come prepared to discuss their experience and qualifications.

Positions available within the Studer Family of Companies include:

Blue Wahoos: Internship & Trainee positions available in Box Office and Ticket Sales, Community Relations, Corporate Sales, Media Relations, Graphic Design, Merchandise, and Stadium Operations. Food and Beverage staff including cooks, prep staff, and cashiers. Creative Services staff including in-game entertainment team, camera operators, and control room positions. Operations staff including ushers, cleaning crew, and grounds crew.

Bubba's Sweet Spot: Candy Shop Sales Associate

Oyster Bay Boutique Hotel: Hotel Front Desk & Concierge

Bodacious Shops: Barista, Café Sales & Service Staff, Event Server, Cook

5Eleven Palafox: Special Events Intern

The Blue Wahoos season begins Friday, April 8th and continues through September 18th with the possibility of additional playoff games being held in Pensacola.

Applicants unable to attend the job fair can apply for available positions at QuintStuder.com/Careers.

