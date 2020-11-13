Blue Crabs to Host Toys for Tots

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs' announced that for the second straight year, Regency Furniture Stadium will serve as the Charles County Distribution Center for Toys For Tots.

On December 18th, Regency Furniture Stadium's parking lot will be chalk full of toys, upwards of 50,000. Those who pre-register for toys and are approved can come and pick their your toys from 8AM-5PM.

Regency Furniture Stadium is also a toy drop-off and toy box pickup location. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Regency Furniture Stadium is currently open by appointment only, to schedule a time to drop off toys or pick up a box for a business, please contact Samanatha Rubin, [email protected]

Social distancing will be enforced at the Toys For Tots distribution. To donate toys online, click here to find the Toys For Tots Amazon Wishlist.

"Toys for Tots was not only wildly successful, but a blast to work in 2019, so inviting Toys For Tots back for 2020 was a no brainer," said Blue Crabs Marketing Manager, Samantha Rubin.

